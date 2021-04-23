Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 850 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

