Northland Securities Boosts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $250.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,048.48 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

