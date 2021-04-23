Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$57.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPI. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.20.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,381. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.02.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

