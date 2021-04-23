Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 6,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

