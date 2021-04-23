Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Nesco worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nesco by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nesco by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nesco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NSCO stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $482.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Carlsen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

