Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,316 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Revlon were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

REV stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

