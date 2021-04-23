Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,148 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

