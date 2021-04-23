Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Electromed were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 410.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electromed by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

