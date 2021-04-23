Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 219.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in LexinFintech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 634,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 229.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LX opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

