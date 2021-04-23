Northern Trust Corp Has $1.16 Million Stake in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Champions Oncology were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Shares of CSBR stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.