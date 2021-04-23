Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.76 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

