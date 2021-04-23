Northern Trust Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

