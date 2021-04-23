Northcoast Research Weighs in on Signet Jewelers Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

