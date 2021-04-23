North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 500 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.