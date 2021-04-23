North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.