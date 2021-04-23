NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.70 ($50.24).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €1.12 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €44.80 ($52.71). 63,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a twelve month high of €45.54 ($53.58).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

