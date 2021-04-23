Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 527,577 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 527,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.07% of XPeng as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000.

NYSE XPEV opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

