Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 561,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $38.99 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,499 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,912. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

