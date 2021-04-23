Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 309,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $94.33 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.