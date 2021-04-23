Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,530,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

