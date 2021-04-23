Norges Bank Buys Shares of 451,417 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 451,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1,661.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

