Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $281.44. 8,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,299. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.01 and a 200-day moving average of $244.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

