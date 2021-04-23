NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE NKE opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

