NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 136.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

