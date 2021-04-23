NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 397 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.16% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $141.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

