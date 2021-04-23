NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

