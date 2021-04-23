NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 164.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

