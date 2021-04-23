NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,315 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

