NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 478 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,119,000.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.39.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

