NEXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,170.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $21,170.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.15 or 0.00473364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002748 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

