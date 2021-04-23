New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

NGD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.16. 1,208,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

