New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

