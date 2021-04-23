NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 1,056,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

