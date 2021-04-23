Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 259,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

