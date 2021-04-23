Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $46.79 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 39% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00005403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $46.79 million and $2.34 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007888 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,786,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,391,953 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.