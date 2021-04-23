NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:NBMI opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.12) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a twelve month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.60 ($1.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.67.
