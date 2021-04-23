Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

