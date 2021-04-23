Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $41.41 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020329 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,507,822 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

