NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

NWG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 44,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,800. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

