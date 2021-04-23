National Bankshares Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$186.33.

Shares of FNV traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$178.14. The company had a trading volume of 140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of C$34.02 billion and a PE ratio of 83.24.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

