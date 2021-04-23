National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%.

National Bankshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

