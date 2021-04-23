National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $35.06. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

