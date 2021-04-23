National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:NBHC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. National Bank has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

