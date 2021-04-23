National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

