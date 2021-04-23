Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24. 59,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,445,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

