Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $29.24. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 39 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,389 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

