Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $12.75 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.