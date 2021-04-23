MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,303. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.