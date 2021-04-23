MovieBloc 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.48 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $65.42 million and $14.48 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00664485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.98 or 0.07382895 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.