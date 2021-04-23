Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,149.60

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,085 ($14.18). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 25,772 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £605.94 million and a P/E ratio of 48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,149.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 901.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 26 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £296.40 ($387.25). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 541 shares of company stock worth $537,985.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.